A slice of community on the Eastside: Bear Canyon Pizza expands

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bear Canyon Pizza has been serving the Eastside since 2017.

In 2020, they decided to open up The Gardens, just steps away from their pizza restaurant.

“It was a good excuse. We had been looking at that property for a long time and thought it was impossible, it’s all outdoor space," said Austin Santos, "but then I thought actually, an all-outdoor space is all we need.”

Austin Santos co-owns Bear Canyon Pizza with his wife, Devin.

"After working at a few restaurants throughout my life, I always wished that I could be the boss at some point," said Devin.

The Santos were both born and raised in Tucson.

"You’re not stuck behind a desk all day. You get to chat with people, move around, it’s just fun," Devin explained.

Athena Kehoe The Gardens right outside of Bear Canyon Pizza

Austin explains their motivation is trying to do what's best for the community.

“It was definitely needed during that time. Much like everything else we’ve done, it’s always been trying to gear towards what is it that people need and what are they looking for?”

Finbar Whitfield started working at The Gardens during 2020 when he was 15 years old.

"Going through the developmental years of my early teens during Covid was like, detrimental. But then coming here and almost being forced to socialize with people as it was my job made a huge difference," Whitfield explained.

Whitfield currently attends the University of Arizona, pursuing a major in Business. He values the community on the Eastside.

“It’s like the family that I work with. Literally they have raised me just as much as my parents have.”

Bear Canyon Pizza is also now open at 8838 E. Broadway Blvd.

Their original location can be found at 8987 E Tanque Verde Rd #335.