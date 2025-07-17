Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A fight between neighbors leads to shots fired on the Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A confrontation between neighbors led to shots being fired Wednesday evening on the Eastside.

According to Tucson Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 7:30 p.m. near Broadway and Camino Seco.

No one was hit by gunfire and no damage was found.

43-year-old, Todd Patrick Goodrick, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits. He was booked into the Pima County Jail.

