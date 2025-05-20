Westbound I-10 closed near Bowie due to semi crash

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is advising of a serious crash and road closure on Interstate 10 near milepost 362 in Bowie this afternoon.

The Willcox Police Department and CCSO have closed westbound traffic as they try to find a way to divert it.

According to CCSO, a semi-truck hit another vehicle, causing the semi to catch fire. Two explosions could be heard, CCSO said.

CCSO says the driver of the semi advised that the truck was not carrying hazardous materials.

Westbound drivers are asked to avoid the area.

——

Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

