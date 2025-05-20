Watch Now
Westbound I-10 closed near Bowie due to semi crash

ADOT
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is advising of a serious crash and road closure on I-10 near milepost 362.
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is advising of a serious crash and road closure on Interstate 10 near milepost 362 in Bowie this afternoon.

The Willcox Police Department and CCSO have closed westbound traffic as they try to find a way to divert it.

According to CCSO, a semi-truck hit another vehicle, causing the semi to catch fire. Two explosions could be heard, CCSO said.

CCSO says the driver of the semi advised that the truck was not carrying hazardous materials.

Westbound drivers are asked to avoid the area.

