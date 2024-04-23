Watch Now
Weigh in on the future of Sierra Vista

Public comment open through June 19
Posted at 6:56 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 09:56:53-04

Sierra Vista city leaders want neighbors to share their opinions on the best ways to grow and thrive in the future.

Every decade cities in Arizona have to lay out a ten-year plan looking at growth and development.

You can share your ideas to add to the "Vista 2040 General Plan", which can include new building projects and ways to make public transit more efficient.

You have until June 19th to leave a commentusing this link.

