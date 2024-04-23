Weigh in on the future of Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista city leaders want neighbors to share their opinions on the best ways to grow and thrive in the future.

Every decade cities in Arizona have to lay out a ten-year plan looking at growth and development.

You can share your ideas to add to the "Vista 2040 General Plan", which can include new building projects and ways to make public transit more efficient.

You have until June 19th to leave a commentusing this link.

