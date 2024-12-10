U.S. customs agent and wife arrested in Cochise County

A U.S. customs agent and his wife are in the Cochise County Jail, facing several charges including child abuse.

Deputies arrested the couple at their home in Douglas.

Each of them face a different set of charges.

Deputies say the agent they arrested is accused of weapons misconduct and tampering with computers.

His wife, meanwhile, is facing charges of having and selling marijuana.

This is a developing situation and we'll continue to update you as we learn more about exactly what happened and how they got caught.

----

