Two Sierra Vista men arrested for failing to register as sex offenders, police say

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department announced they have arrested two individuals in separate incidents for failing to register as sex offenders.

SVPD says they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person and located 40-year-old Ezekel Grimes of Sierra Vista.

After a check of police records identified Grimes as having a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for a court appearance.

Police say he was then arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail.

SVPD says further investigation identified Grimes as having not updated his identification or registration as a sex offender as required by Arizona law.

Police say they arrested 48-year-old Sierra Vista resident Tony Castoire twice in two days last week. On Friday, September 7, Castoire was arrested for a separate armed robbery incident.

SVPD confirmed was booked into the county jail and later transported to Tucson for a medical incident and was released from custody.

Castoire was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail after a review of his criminal history showed that he had failed to register as a sex offender when he moved to Sierra Vista several years ago.