Two homes burn in Friday morning Bisbee fire

Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 15, 2024
Two homes caught fire in the Warren District of Bisbee Friday morning.

One had minimal damage. The other was a total loss, according to Bisbee Fire Chief Jim Richardson.

Richardson said the fire started outside, according to a woman who was in one of the homes.

The winds quickly pushed the fire to the second home.

Richard said crews could not get into the severely damaged home because the roof had collapsed inward, making it dangerous to enter.

There were no serious injuries. One of the firefighters was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, Richardson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

