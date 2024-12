Newly appointed border czar Tom Homan visited the Arizona-Mexico border with Dr. Phil, according to a social post made by Sierra Vista mayor Clea McCaa.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels attended the visit as well.

"Excited to welcome Dr. Phil McGraw and Mr. Tom Homan (New Border Czar) to Sierra Vista," the mayor said. "Dr. Phil is visiting our county to continue the his series on the realities of the border and how do we (as a country) move forward."