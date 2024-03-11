Traffic delays to look out for in Sierra Vista

Watch Now
Posted at 11:58 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 14:58:05-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Power line construction started in Sierra Vista on Monday at 10 a.m., requiring some road blockages and slight detours.

Police said they'll be stationed at the intersections of 7th Street and Fry Boulevard and 7th and Wilcox Drive to divert traffic away from workers.

Drivers in the area should plan for about 5-minute delays — or less — in those parts of town or take alternate routes.

Crews should wrap up by the end of the day.

