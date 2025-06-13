Tombstone moving to regional dispatch center July 1

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tombstone will be transitioning from its current 911 dispatch services operated by the Tombstone Marshal’s Office (TMO) to Southeastern Arizona Communications (SEACOM).

According to a press release from the city, this change is effective July 1.

SEACOM is an independent 911 communications center that went live in 2018. According to the Cochise County website, SEACOM currently dispatches for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Huachuca City Police Department, Sierra Vista Police Department, Sierra Vista Fire and Rescue, Fry Fire District and 18 other rural fire departments.

The City of Tombstone currently contracts with SEACOM on a part-time basis. The press release states this change allows TMO and the Tombstone Fire Department to focus on other duties.

“Residents will not experience any changes in how they request emergency assistance. Dialing 911 remains exactly the same. What changes is who’s answering on the back end as the calls will no longer come directly through TMO off their non-emergency number – and SEACOM brings a wealth of experience, upgraded infrastructure and technologies, and real-time coordination that will improve outcomes for all,” stated Tombstone Mayor, Dustin Escapule.

No service interruptions are expected. The new nonemergency number in Tombstone is (520) 803-3550.

People with questions can email SEACOMPublic@seacom.az.gov

