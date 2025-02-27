Three arrested in Douglas for allegedly robbing gas station, stabbing clerk

Three males, two juveniles and one adult, were arrested for allegedly robbing a Douglas gas station and stabbing the clerk who worked there.

Douglas Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station, 1807 10th St., at about 1 a.m., Feb. 2, according to a news release from Douglas Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the clerk at the gas station with multiple stab wounds. He was treated for his injuries at the scene.

An investigation revealed that three male subjects went into the gas station and stabbed the clerk, the news release said. They then forced the clerk to open the register upon which they took several hundred dollars, the news release said.

The suspects were identified and later detained for questioning.

One suspect was 15, another 16, and the third was identified as 18-year-old Jesus Acosta.

The 15-year-old is charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Acosta and the 16-year-old were charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of dangerous drugs.

The two juveniles have been charged as adults.