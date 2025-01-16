Stolen Prius takes law enforcement on 40 mile pursuit in Cochise County, sheriff says

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced that a high-speed vehicle pursuit across Cochise County ended Tuesday morning with the recovery of a stolen car and the arrest of two suspects.

The chase began on Highway 191 at around 8:06 a.m. when Douglas Police attempted to stop a stolen 2014 Toyota Prius reported missing from Tempe on January 10.

The suspects, a 32-year-old man from Phoenix and a 37-year-old woman from San Tan Valley, led authorities on a dangerous pursuit, reaching speeds over 100 mph and driving into oncoming traffic.

Officers from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, and U.S. Border Patrol assisted, using tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle.

The pursuit ended on Fulton Street in Tombstone after the car became inoperable. Both suspects fled on foot but were quickly apprehended.

The driver faces multiple felony charges, including endangerment, felony flight, reckless driving, and vehicle theft.

The passenger is charged with drug possession and paraphernalia.