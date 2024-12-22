Soldiers going home for the holidays

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Hundreds of soldiers are getting the opportunity to go home for the holidays.

Kendrick Bethea is one of those soldiers, and says he is excited to be able to spend time with his family for his son's first Christmas.

"When they gave me the news that I would be able to see them for the holidays, I was expecting to miss his first Christmas as well, so it's really exciting to be able to go home," Bethea explained.

Athena Kehoe Soldiers getting off bus at Tucson International Airport.

The 111th Military Intelligence Brigade conducts Holiday Block Leave operations annually for soldiers on Fort Huachuca.

Devin McKenzie has been enlisted in the U.S. Army for almost a year now. The last time he saw his family was in July. On Saturday, he will be reunited with them in Minnesota.

"It's surreal. I can't wait to see my family and friends," McKenzie explained.

McKenzie and Bethea both explained that being in the military has taught them discipline and how to be a better leader.

"I used to think of myself as a follower," McKenzie said, "but now I know that's not true anymore. I can lead and put myself in those situations when I can."

“I've learned that I actually am a good leader and I used to be a lot more quieter so it taught me to speak up more," Bethea said.

Athena Kehoe Soldiers being greeted by LTC Juarez and BG Liesmann.

As the soldiers entered the airport, they shook hands with LTC Juarez and BG Liesmann.