Sierra Vista structure fire closes streets around North 3rd Street

A fire is burning near the intersection of Fry Boulevard and Seventh Street in Sierra Vista Monday, May 20.
Posted at 5:29 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 20:31:22-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A structure fire is burning in the area near around North 3rd Street and Railroad in Sierra Vista.

According to the city of Sierra Vista, some street closures are in place, and the public is asked to avoid the area for now. Fry Fire is working the scene.

KGUN 9 will provide updates to this breaking news article when more information becomes available.

