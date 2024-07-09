Sierra Vista man arrested after shooting neighbor through apartment wall

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ian Rice, 42, of Sierra Vista, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after another resident of his apartment complex was shot on Monday afternoon.

On July 8, at around 3:30 p.m., Sierra Vista Police responded to a report that a person had been shot on Busby Drive. The caller reported that the shot came through the wall of another apartment and struck the victim.

The victim was being transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center by a third party. The victim was later transported to a hospital in Tucson with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the apartment complex and quickly secured the perimeter of the building and apartments in question. Other officers responded to CVMC to contact the victim and witness.

Police determined 42-year-old Ian Rice of Sierra Vista was in his apartment with a firearm when a shot was fired that went through the wall and struck the victim in an adjoining apartment.

Rice was located near the apartment complex and detained around 15 minutes after the police were contacted.

He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and two counts of endangerment. Rice is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Cpl. Jene Stewart by calling the Sierra Vista Police Department, 1-520-452-7500.

