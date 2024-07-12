Watch Now
Search underway for suspect after breach at Fort Huachuca

Posted at 4:06 PM, Jul 12, 2024

SIERA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — Sierra Vista Police Department has announced that a person has breached Fort Huachuca after a foot pursuit with the suspect.

The SVPD has announced that the suspect is located on the "south range" of the station.

The area is a large desert, not near any housing or where people would be on the installation. The area is now closed.

Both gates are open, and the fort is operating as normal.

The search is still underway, with SVPD, Fort personnel, SWAT and CCSO on the scene.

SVPD will release more information as it becomes available.

