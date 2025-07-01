Rollover crash in Cochise County causing traffic delays

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Cochise County is causing traffic delays.

Charleston Road is closed between Fighting Colt and Moson Road until further notice.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says two vehicles were in a head-on collision and multiple injuries are reported.

CCSO would like drivers to be prepared for delays and detours.

