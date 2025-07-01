Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rollover crash in Cochise County causing traffic delays

Aftermath of head-on collision in Cochise County on Charleston Road.
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Cochise County is causing traffic delays.

Charleston Road is closed between Fighting Colt and Moson Road until further notice.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says two vehicles were in a head-on collision and multiple injuries are reported.

CCSO would like drivers to be prepared for delays and detours.

