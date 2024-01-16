Report: ATV death of Border Patrol agent ruled an accident

The ATV death of a Border Patrol agent near Douglas last year has been ruled accidental.

According to investigative documents obtained by KGUN, Cochise County Sheriff's deputies found Border Patrol Agent Freddy Ortiz near a light pole on Nov. 14.

Two agents, one of them Ortiz, were sent to check out a group of undocumented immigrants who had just crossed into the U.S. just after 11 p.m.

Documents show Freddy Ortiz was heading westbound on International Avenue, when he crashed into a fixed light pole. He was transported Copper Queen Hospital in Douglas, where he died from his injuries.

The Pima County Medical Examiner has ruled it an accident.

