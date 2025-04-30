Parts of Bisbee in 'SET' evacuation status due to wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is battling the Mason Fire, which has burned about 3 acres. The fire is located roughly one mile south-southwest of Bisbee, burning north of Mason Hill and southwest of State Route 80.

Arizona Forestry says the fire remains within a bowl-shaped area around Mason Hill and is burning through grass and brush. Two hand crews from the department are working alongside Single Engine Air Tankers and a Large Air Tanker to contain the blaze.

Parts of Bisbee are under “SET” evacuation status, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the wildfire has closed Highway 80 Westbound near Naco Rd (milepost 341).

CCSO said as of Wednesday morning, Highway 80 is closed from West Boulevard, just east of the tunnel, to Naco Road. The sheriff's office says a detour is set up through Tombstone Canyon.

People in Old Bisbee between West Boulevard and Art Avenue are being asked to prepare for evacuation, CCSO says. County officials say the courthouse and county offices in Bisbee are closed for the rest of Wednesday.

KGUN 9 has a reporter headed to Bisbee and will provide updates throughout the day.

