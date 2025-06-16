Watch Now
Organizers cancel 2025 Blues in Bisbee music festival

The Blues in Bisbee music festival, a concert that raised funds for the Easterseals Blake Foundation and Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, has been canceled.

Organizers posted on the festival's Facebook page that the festival faced a "significant decline in both corporate and community sponsorships," this year. It was set to take place on Sept. 6.

"Like many festivals across the country, we’re navigating a challenging economic landscape that has made it increasingly difficult for small, community-based events to thrive," the post said.

Blues in Bisbee brought more than 2,5000 attendees and an estimated $300,000 into Bisbee's local economy, the post said.

"We are actively working to build new partnerships and bring this festival back stronger than ever," the post said.

All purchased tickets have been refunded. Vendors have also been refunded.

