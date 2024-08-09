MORE INFO: One person shot at apartment complex across from Douglas High School, police confirm

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

According to the Douglas Police Department, the first 911 calls about a fight near Douglas high School were received.

An officer in the area heard the shot and headed to the location, according to DPD.

The shooter was then arrested at the scene while officers tended to the victim, where they were then transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

It is currently an ongoing investigation.

DPD is looking for anyone who may have info about the fight, or any videos from the location that may have caught the fight.

