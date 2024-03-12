Watch Now
New psych evaluation for Douglas church fire suspect

Eric Ridenour is accused of setting fire to two historic churches in May of 2023
Douglas Church Fires
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
First Presbyterian Church and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church are still off limits for members to enter due to safety concerns.
Douglas Church Fires
Posted at 5:56 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 09:17:19-04

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The results of a second psych evaluation for the man accused of burning two historic churches in Douglas are expected to be presented Tuesday.

The first psych evaluation for Eric Ridenour found he was competent to stand trial and represent himself, unless he started talking about communicating with God.

Prosecutors asked Federal Judge Scott Rash for clarification, prompting Rash to order a second opinion.

Prosecutors say Ridenour set the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church and the First Presbyterian Church on fire in May of 2023. Ridenour has reportedly claimed its "against God's law" that one church had a gay pastor and another had a woman pastor.

