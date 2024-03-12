New psych evaluation for Douglas church fire suspect

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The results of a second psych evaluation for the man accused of burning two historic churches in Douglas are expected to be presented Tuesday.

The first psych evaluation for Eric Ridenour found he was competent to stand trial and represent himself, unless he started talking about communicating with God.

Prosecutors asked Federal Judge Scott Rash for clarification, prompting Rash to order a second opinion.

Prosecutors say Ridenour set the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church and the First Presbyterian Church on fire in May of 2023. Ridenour has reportedly claimed its "against God's law" that one church had a gay pastor and another had a woman pastor.

