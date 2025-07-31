Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mescal Movie Set hosting Sunset Tours in August

Mescal Movie Set in Mescal, Ariz.
Pat Parris
MESCAL, Ariz. (KGUN) — This Saturday, the Mescal Movie Set is hosting two sunset tours, showcasing the historic film set.

The guided walking tours are scheduled for 6 and 6:30 p.m. at 1538 Drive Way. Scenes from "Tombstone," "The Outlaw Josey Wales," "The Quick and the Dead," and "Tom Horn" were filmed at the set.

Tours are $20 per person, while kids 17 and under are free. Reservations are preferred, which can be made here.

Another tour is set for Aug. 30 at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

