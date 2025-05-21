Watch Now
Maverick Fire in Cochise County burns 20 acres northeast of Willcox

The fire has burned about 20 acres as of Wednesday around noon, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Maverick Fire in Cowboy Canyon, about 14 miles northeast of Willcox, has burned about 20 acres as of Wednesday around noon, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM).

In a social media post, the department says containment of the fire, which started Tuesday afternoon, stayed within its footprint overnight. Two hand crews and three engines are currently assigned to the fire, as well as a Type 3 helicopter, according to the department's social media post.

In the post, DFFM says there is still visible smoke, and activity could increase and temperatures and winds increase during the day. The Maverick Fire is burning an steep, rocky terrain populated by grasses and other desert vegetation.

