Man arrested in Sierra Vista on suspicion of shooting gun within city limits

Sierra Vista Police arrested a man on Tuesday on suspicion of unlawfully shooting his gun within city limits.

Officers responded to a report from a caller who heard more than 15 shots fired in a field west of Joyce Clark Middle School, 1045 S. Lenzner Ave, according to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department.

The shots occurred as the school was releasing students for the day, the news release said.

Upon arrival, officers heard several more shots in the field and located an adult male holding a handgun.

The man told officers that he recently purchased the handgun and wanted to target shoot, the news release said. He said that he asked a local gun shop where he could shoot and the employee advised him to go to the desert, the news release said.

The subject was then arrested. The news release said the man was on State Trust Land and shooting is not permitted in state parks or on State Trust Land. Shooting is also illegal within any city limits, unless at a designated shooting range, the release said.