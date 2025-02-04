Man arrested after alleged threats with knife to neighbor, law enforcement in Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man allegedly told his Tombstone neighbors "somebody was going to die tonight" after forcing his way into their residence Saturday, according to a press release from the Tombstone Marshal's Office.

The release states that a deputy from the Tombstone Marshal's Office and a deputy from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Saturday after 9 p.m. that alleged 60-year-old John MacKay had entered a neighbor's property and was making threats "with a sword and a screwdriver." MacKay is also reported to have thrown rocks at a different neighbor's residence the same evening.

When deputies responded to MacKay's residence, he told them he was armed with a screwdriver and made threats to stab the deputy "through the heart," according to the press release.

MacKay eventually came outside with a large, lock-blade knife and made a motion as if he was preparing to throw the weapon in the direction of the deputies, the release says. He was then sprayed with Pepperball before barricading himself in the residence.

Cochise County SWAT was able to enter the residence and took MacKay into custody after several hours. He was charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Trespassing in the First Degree, and being a Prohibited Possessor in possession of a Deadly Weapon.

The Tombstone Marshal's Office did not provide an exact location for the incident.

