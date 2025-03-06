Lockdown lifted at Sierra Vista charter school after alleged threat

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Leadership Academy (ALA), a charter school in Sierra Vista at 3039 Leadership Way, was in lockdown Thursday morning while Sierra Vista Police investigated an alleged threat made by a student, according to an SVPD social media post.

Around 9:25 a.m., SVPD provided an update saying "there is no threat," saying the situation had been resolved, with all students and staff safe.

ALA will resume normal school operations now that the lockdown has been lifted, according to the post. Parents are welcome to pick up students at this time, the school says.

Sierra Vista Police says the school will provide information to the parents on the incident later today.

