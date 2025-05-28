Judge dismisses lawsuit, clearing way for Cochise County jail tax vote

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Cochise County’s plans to hold a new jail district election, clearing the way for voters to decide on a proposed sales tax this November.

Judge Michael Latham approved the motion to dismiss in LaChance, et al. v. County of Cochise, et al., ruling the Nov. 4, 2025, election is the most efficient way to resolve issues stemming from a flawed 2023 vote. The ruling affirms the Board of Supervisors’ authority to move forward with a new election.

The court also denied the Arizona Secretary of State’s request to intervene in the case.

The dispute centered on a 2023 jail district election in which nearly 11,000 eligible voters reportedly did not receive ballots. In response, the Board adopted Resolution JD25-01 on May 6, 2025, formally calling for a new election to decide whether to approve an excise (sales) tax to fund construction of a new county jail.

Board attorney Timothy La Sota called the court decision a win for local government.

“This ruling is a vindication of Cochise County’s plan to address a difficult election situation and a repudiation of efforts by statewide officials to butt in,” La Sota said.

All registered voters in Cochise County—including residents of all cities and unincorporated areas—are eligible to vote. Early voting begins Oct. 8. In-person voting will also be available on Election Day.

Pro and con statements for the voter information pamphlet are due by Aug. 6. Pamphlets will be mailed to voters by Sept. 30.

The proposed tax would end once enough revenue is collected to build the facility and retire any debt. At that point, the Jail District would dissolve.