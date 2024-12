TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, a javelina attacked and bit Mona person on Monday night in Benson.

The victim was bitten on the calf when charged by the javelina.

The javelina was seen in the area before but unaggressive.

"Javelina at large," the department said.

The victim is seeking treatment for a puncture wound.

Arizona Game and Fish Department says to report human-wildlife conflicts to 623-236-7201.