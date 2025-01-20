Watch Now
Investigators seize tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition in Cochise County

Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Images taken from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows boxes of ammunition seized in a multi-agency investigation.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A multi-agency investigation in Cochise County has led to the seizure of 10,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition and 19,640 rounds of 7.62x39 ammunition, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Two separate vehicles carrying the ammunition were traveling east on I-10 from the Phoenix metro area when they were caught. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle containing the 7.62x39 ammunition at an undisclosed location. The second vehicle, containing the .50 caliber ammunition, was located by Cochise County Counter Narcotics and Trafficking Alliance (CNTA) investigators at a Motel 6 in Benson.

CCSO shared Sunday that the CNTA assisted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) worked together to conduct the investigation.

HSI and ATF are continuing to lead this ongoing investigation.

