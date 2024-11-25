Watch Now
Highway 80 closed after deadly crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A deadly crash on Highway 80 has left eastbound lanes closed at Milepost 301 and westbound lanes closed at Milepost 314.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved an SUV and three motorcycles.

Cochise County officials have confirmed two deaths at this time, and others have been airlifted to Tucson with serious injuries.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office posted on social media, warning that the road closure could remain in effect until Monday. Drivers in the area should be prepared for a detour and potential delays.

Deputies have blocked off Highway 80 north of the accident. Traffic from the south is being diverted to Highway 82 at the 80/82 junction.

The crash is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

