Highway 191 closed in Cochise County near Pearce

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, there are downed power lines in the roadway. More than 100 customers are affected my power outages.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid South Highway 191 near Pearce due to power lines down on the road.

According to a social media post, CCSO says the highway is currently closed in both directions at the intersection with Kansas Settlement Road.

Power is out in the area for 103 customers as of 6:30 p.m., according to the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative outage map. The website does not yet indicate a time for power to be restored.

