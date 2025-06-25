HAZMAT spill closes Eastbound I-10 near Mescal, one lane reopens

A hazardous materials spill has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near milepost 294 in Mescal, according to a Facebook post from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:18 a.m., one eastbound lane was reopened as crews worked to contain the hazardous material.

The incident occurred when a semi-truck began leaking approximately 300 gallons of hypochlorite acid, prompting an emergency response. The spill forced the closure of both eastbound lanes early Wednesday morning.

A hazmat team is currently on the scene responding to the chemical spill.

Westbound traffic remains unaffected at this time.

Drivers heading toward southern Arizona or New Mexico are urged to seek alternate routes and use extreme caution when approaching the area.

No injuries have been reported. The exact cause of the spill is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

----

