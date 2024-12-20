Governor Hobbs announces decision to designate the Willcox Groundwater Basin as an Active Management Area 

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs announced the designation of the Willcox Groundwater Basin as Arizona’s newest Active Management Area (AMA), aiming to protect rural groundwater supplies and ensure sustainability.

“Rural communities deserve to have their groundwater protected, and today’s action is a critical milestone for the people of southeastern Arizona,” said Governor Hobbs. “For too long politicians have buried their heads in the sand, refused to take action, and caved to out-of-state special interests profiting off Arizona’s water.”

The AMA will protect over 8,100 residents and local economies by introducing conservation requirements and preventing further exploitation by large corporations.

Groundwater levels in the basin have dropped over 400 feet in some areas, and nearly 50 miles of earth fissures have been recorded. More than 1,200 wells have been drilled or deepened in the last 14 years

“As a resident living in the Willcox Groundwater Basin I applaud and extend my gratitude to Governor Hobbs and Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Buschatzke for recognizing the dire need for an AMA designation for this basin,” Cochise County resident Melanie Lawrence said.

Local leaders, including Willcox Mayor Greg Hancock, addressed the issue's urgency.

“Our community is facing difficult decisions as Arizona moves forward with an Active Management Area for the Willcox Basin. While there are a range of views on the AMA, the urgency of addressing our water challenges cannot be overstated,” Hancock said.

