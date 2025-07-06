Fourth of July rescue at Carr Canyon

Cochise County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue EMTs and Fry Fire rescued a man who fell at Carr Canyon on July 4.

According to CCSO Search and Rescue, they responded after receiving a call around noon about a man who fell above the bridge at Carr Canyon.

CCSO says this is not their first rescue in that location as the rocks in the area are extremely slick and slippery.

The man was treated for his injuries by Fry Fire, before being secured in a vacuum mattress and transported by a stokes basket to an ambulance.

