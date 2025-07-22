Former teacher arrested, accused of sexual relationship with a minor

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday the Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) arrested Zana Horton, 38, for sexual conduct with a minor.

SVPD's Special Operations Bureau conducted the investigation and arrested her.

On Thursday, July 17, after a month-long investigation by the Sierra Vista Police Department’s Special Operations Bureau, a woman was arrested for sexual conduct with a minor. SVPD officials say the investigation began after they were contacted by the Juvenile Detention Center in Phoenix, regarding an alleged romantic and sexual relationship between an adult and a juvenile. They say the investigation revealed several letters detailing a sexual relationship between the juvenile and Horton that occurred in Sierra Vista.

She was employed at Berean Academy, a public charter school in Sierra Vista.

"Berean Academy has been made aware that a former employee is currently under investigation by law enforcement for alleged misconduct involving a minor who is not a student at our school," said Executive Director Cochise Community Development Corporation, Inc. Berean Academy, Frank Yanez. " Upon learning of the situation, the school took immediate action and the individual’s employment was terminated. While the alleged conduct did not involve our campus or students, we want to assure you that we are committed to transparency and the safety of our school community. Should law enforcement request our cooperation in their investigation, we will fully comply."

Horton is charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

