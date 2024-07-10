Fire personnel on scene where 'several semis' caught fire

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with KGUN 9 that 'several semis' caught fire in Mescal Tuesday evening.

Crews from multiple area fire departments responded to a report of a semi truck on fire at 6:18 p.m. By 6:23 p.m. a report said multiple semis had caught fire.

KGUN 9 crews are on their way to Mescal and will have provide more detail in our 10 p.m. newscast.

----

