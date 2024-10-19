Enter the Wild West at Helldorado Days

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN). — Time to get out your cowboy boots and make your way to Tombstone for their 95th annual Helldorado Days!

It's a three-day event, running until Sunday, October 20.

Tombstone is known for its Wild West history. The stories it holds are a major attraction for many tourists.

“I think all history is important. Knowing our past, I think reliving some of these moments really gives people an idea of what the culture was like and what values they had," said Alayne Weathersby, an attendee at the event.

Larry Judkins moved to Tombstone about three years ago. He previously lived in Tucson.

"I like the cowboy way of life," he says, "living in a historic town is why I like living here."

Athena Kehoe One of many gunfight re-enactment's on Allen St during Helldorado Days

Helldorado Days were started in the town in 1929, 48 years after the O.K. Corral gunfight.

Cathy Traywick is president of the nonprofit Helldorado, Inc.

"I have been in Tombstone for 32 years now. I love to show off Tombstone, for people to see what we saw when my sister and I used to come as tourists," Traywick explains.

"This is the biggest weekend that is held in Tombstone," Traywick said. "It's huge for local merchants, just overall huge for our community."

The groups that portray the gun re-enactments and entertainment shows are all volunteers. Traywick said eight different groups are performing this weekend, with a few traveling from out of state.

Here's the schedule of events happening for the rest of the weekend.