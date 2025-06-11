Douglas police investigate early morning shooting death on 14th Street

DOUGLAS, Ariz (KGUN) — The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead on Wednesday, June 11.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire near 14th Street, according to a DPD press release. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid until Douglas Fire Department medics arrived and took over emergency care.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Jose Diaz of Douglas, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Police say they have detained individuals described as persons of interest, but no arrests have been confirmed at this time. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under active investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Douglas Police Department. The DPD non-emergency number is (520) 364-677.

KGUN9 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more details become available.

