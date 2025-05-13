Watch Now
Douglas PD searching for suspect in alleged Veterans Memorial Park assault

DOUGLAS, AZ — The Douglas Police Department is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault at Veterans Memorial Park.

According to Douglas PD, officers responded to multiple reports of a man making unwanted physical contact with two women at the park on Monday, May 12 between 7 and 8 p.m.

Witnesses reported the same man calling out to children at the park.

Douglas PD described the suspect as a man with long, black hair wearing black pants, a blue or turquoise button-down shirt, glasses and a bandana.

Witnesses say the suspect rode a silver or gray bicycle, which appeared to have a speaker attached.

Douglas PD asks that anyone witnessing or having more information on the assault call the department at (520) 364-2677.

