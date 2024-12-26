Dog shot, killed in Sierra Vista after attacking people

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Police Department responded to a call on Wednesday about a dog with a gunshot wound, according to a social media post on Christmas afternoon.

SVPD says they found a dead pitbull when they arrived to the scene.

Authorities say two pitbulls were on the loose and attacked a person in Len Roberts Park. They attacked another person walking his dog.

A man who drove by allegedly saw what was happening and used his rifle to shoot one of the dogs. The second dog ran away from the area.

In a Facebook post, authorities explained the person who shot the dog has not been charged but it is an ongoing investigation.

