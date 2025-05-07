DES directing $1 million to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

The Arizona Department of Economic Security is providing $1 million for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for Fiscal Year 2025, according to a DES news release.

The money, built into the 2025 state budget, will be used to provide food to families in the Cochise County area, with 74% of the funds going toward funding for purchasing food, the news release said.

The remaining funds will be invested into staffing, tools and resources, like costly appliances, the news release said.

Three new sites will begin operation in Cochise County and two older facilities will be reactivated.

The funds are being provided in response to a steep increase in participation among Cochise County residents in the department's emergency food assistance program.

From the beginning of fiscal year 2024 to Feb. 2025, the program saw a 40% increase in individual participants; a 25% increase in total households served; and a 137% increase in meals served.

DES also approved $250,000 for low-income people living on tribal reservations.

Funding will be provided to Cochise County communities immediately.