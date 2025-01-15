Deputies: endangered 14-year-old found safe in Benson

Update:

The Cochise County Sheriff's office says the missing teen has been found safe and sound.

Original article:

Cochise County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an endangered 14-year-old boy in Benson.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, CCSO said deputies, Search and Rescue, and Hawkeye Air Support are searching West Flower Drive.

CCSO said the boy is a runaway who is considered endangered.

Deputies say he is 5'11", 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

They say he was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.

----

