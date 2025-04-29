UPDATE: SR 80 near Tombstone cleared after rollover crash.

3 p.m. Update:

SR 80 near Tombstone is now clear after a crash blocked both lanes of traffic. Arizona Department of Public Safety said around 1:04 p.m., there was a rollover collision with a truck hauling portable toilets near milepost 321. The driver sustained serious injuries and was flown to a hospital.

1:30 p.m. Update:

A crash on SR 80 near Tombstone is blocking both lanes of traffic, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. ADOT said the crash is blocking both lanes, specifically near milepost 321.

