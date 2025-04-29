Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

UPDATE: SR 80 near Tombstone cleared after rollover crash.

SR 80 crash
Courtesy ADOT
Crash near Tombstone blocks both lanes of traffic.
SR 80 crash
Posted
and last updated

3 p.m. Update:

SR 80 near Tombstone is now clear after a crash blocked both lanes of traffic. Arizona Department of Public Safety said around 1:04 p.m., there was a rollover collision with a truck hauling portable toilets near milepost 321. The driver sustained serious injuries and was flown to a hospital.

1:30 p.m. Update:

A crash on SR 80 near Tombstone is blocking both lanes of traffic, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. ADOT said the crash is blocking both lanes, specifically near milepost 321.

A look at traffic around the Tucson area:

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism