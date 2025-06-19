Cochise County Sheriff’s Office warns public about fake warrant text message scam

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is warning residents to stay alert after receiving multiple reports of fraudulent text messages claiming individuals have outstanding arrest warrants.

According to a CCSO Facebook post, several people contacted the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after receiving alarming messages that appeared to come from law enforcement, alleging that they had active warrants.

Authorities are urging the public not to fall for the scam.

“PLEASE do not be a victim,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Hit delete and move on with your day!”

Residents with concerns about their legal status are encouraged to contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office directly through verified channels.

The scam appears to be part of a growing trend of cyber fraud targeting Arizona residents. If you believe you have been targeted, you can report the incident to local law enforcement or the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

