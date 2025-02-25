Cochise County Sheriff's Office warns of multiple gray fox attacks; rabies confirmed in some cases

Multiple people have reported encounters with rabid gray foxes in the Sierra Vista and Hereford areas of Cochise County recently, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Areas where incidents were reported include:



Upper Ramsey Canyon on private property

Kings Ranch Road on private property

Carr Canyon

A residential area of the Pueblo del Sol neighborhood in Sierra Vista

USDA agents located the foxes in the Upper Ramsey Canyon and Kings Ranch Road incidents. The animals were euthanized for testing, according to CCSO, and tested positive in both cases for rabies.

No foxes were located in response to the Carr Canyon and Pueblo del Sol reports, according to CCSO.

CCSO advises people to carry a means of protection, such as walking sticks, while outside. Nocturnal animals out during daylight hours should be reported to SEACOM at (520) 803-3550, or 911.

Individuals injured in these attacks have been required to undergo the rabies vaccination series, according to CCSO. The rabies virus is fatal if contracted, warns the Sheriff's Office.

