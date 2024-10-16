Cochise County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find a missing person.

67-year-old Marke Howard Matthews was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

A family member told CCSO Matthews was last known to be at the Quality Inn on Ocotill Road in Benson. The family member then said Matthews might be headed to the Dragoon area.

Matthews is described as having long brown hair, around 5'7" and weighing 130 pounds. He's believed to be wearing a light colored tribal shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Matthews wherabouts is asking to contact the Sheriff's Office at 520-803-3550.

----

