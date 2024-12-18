Cochise County names Dr. James Perey as 12th president in school history; effective February

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise College confirmed to KGUN 9 that Dr. James Perey will lead the institution as the newest president.

Dr. Perry will be the 12th president in school history.

“James brings a wealth of experience that aligns with the college’s mission to serve students and the community. He understands and knows our college, the communities and its leaders best,” said Governing Board Chair Tim Quinn, a retired Army Colonel. “His optimism, visionary leadership, and genuine care for the college’s staff, students and their families form a strong foundation from which he will fulfill his duties and responsibilities as the next Cochise College President.”

The current president, J.D. Rottweiler, will remain in his role through February.

Rottweiler announced in March of 2024 that he plans to retire in early 2025.

