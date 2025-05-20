Cochise County has a new elections director

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Melissa Avant as the new elections director for Cochise County.

The board says she has plenty of experience in both state and local government to fulfill this role with more than 20 years of leadership, policy, and public administration.

Frank Antenori, Chair of the Board of Supervisors says he's confident in her ability to lead the Elections Department.

“Melissa Avant brings a proven track record of integrity, public service, and organizational leadership,” Antenori said.

Avant has served in key roles across multiple departments, including the Health Department, Finance, and the state’s First Things First program.

“I am honored to again serve Cochise County in this new role,” said Avant. “My professional experience, dedication to ethical leadership, and commitment to public service have prepared me well for the responsibility of ensuring fair, transparent, and secure elections.”

Avant holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Wayland Baptist University and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Avant's official start date will be May 27.

Before Avant, the Elections Director was Tim Mattix, who stepped down from the role last April.

The county then appointed Marisol Renteria as Interim Elections Director. She will continue to consult and cross-train with Avant to ensure a smooth special election primary for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District to be held on July 15.

——

Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

