Cochise County Elections Director Mattix resigns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Elections Director Tim Mattix will step down from the role later this month, according to a news release from the county Tuesday afternoon.

Mattix, who was appointed to the position in October of last year, says he is tendering his resignation due to unspecified personal family reasons, despite the fact he had hoped to stay in the role through the 2024 election cycle.

"I am greatly disappointed that I will not be able to continue in this role. I was hoping to have provided stability for the elections department through the 2024 elections season. I have tried to lay a foundation for the department to continue to improve operations and make enhancements into the future," Mattix wrote in his letter of resignation.

The county announced alongside Mattix's resignation that it has appointed Marisol Renteria as Interim Elections Director. Renteria has worked as a certified election official in Cochise County for several years, and has been with the county since 2003 in various roles.

County Administrator Richard Karwaczka says Mattix's resignation is entirely due to personal reasons, and not related to his work or county elections.

Cochise County has seen a revolving door of elections directors since the 2022 election cycle, including Lisa Marra—who resigned months after county supervisors demanded a hand-count of ballots and is currently serving at the state level—and Bob Bartelsmeyer, who resigned in the fall of 2023.

April 20 will be the final day on the job for Mattix.

